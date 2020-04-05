Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana, an Indian-American DJ, Producer & recording engineer, primarily produces Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop and fusion music. His eclectic style of using heavy bass & percussive instruments blend with traditional/classical instruments across the world. Peter Madana has conquered the music industry with modern, contemporary and classical fusion musical elements.

The buzz is that Peter Madana & UpsideDown to collaborate on an unconfirmed title ‘TFUK’. Peter’s earlier collaborations have been with DJ snake – ‘public enemy’, Seven – ‘best friend’, Happy Singh – ‘Shawty Got Back’

He is best known for engineering acts with Jay Sean, DJ Flipside, Raghav, Fabulous, Green Day, Jasmine Kara, A R Rhaman, Mickey Singh, Amar Sandhu, Zack Knight with T-Series Music, Jernade Miah, Asim Azhar, Bronx The Wolf, Raja Kumari, Manj Musik, & many more.

Based in Hyderabad, India and raised in Chicago, Illinois Madana’s early life consisted of classical Indian dance and music. Peter Madana has a massive fan following on social media and he reaches out to them through his Instagram where he shares his musical journey with photos and his compositions and collaborations through videos.

An admirer of music and a lover of soulful music Peter is a skilled multitasker who thinks it is important to be open-minded and take up opportunities with a positive approach. He wants to reach out to the masses, inspiring them with his expressive & exclusive music to achieve a greater place in the music industry.