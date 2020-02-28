'Bachelor' star Peter Weber opened up on what he actually thought about finalist Madison Prewett’s so-called ultimatum about save herself until marriage and how she told him she was waiting until marriage to have sex right before fantasy suites.

"I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of Fantasy Suites," Peter recently revealed in an interview with People magazine.

"But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart."

The 28-year-old pilot also added that he was happy that Madison was honest with him, despite it being so far along into the competition.

"Do not hold anything back, and if it’s on your heart, I need to know that," he continued. "And that’s all that she did. People try to say it’s an ultimatum. It wasn’t. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that," he added further.

During Monday’s episode of the popular series, Weber had one-on-one dates in Australia with the remaining contestants: 23-year-old model Hannah Ann Sluss, 23-year-old foster parent recruiter Prewett and 26-year-old medical sales representative Victoria Fuller. After each date, the contestants had the choice to forgo their rooms and stay overnight with Weber.

Though Madison spilled her truth to Peter on the Feb. 24 episodes, shortly before the dates, considering it would be difficult to continue the process if he slept with other contestants, Weber disclosed to her during their date that he had been intimate with others.