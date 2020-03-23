Pink Alert: Radhika Madan or Alia Bhatt who slay in pink gown

Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan looks stunning in off Shoulder Gown at Nykaa Femina Awards. Radhika Madan, who made her TV debut, is now a Bollywood actress. Radhika wins her heart with her talent and beauty. Recently Radhika appeared in the Nykaa Femina Award where she looked very beautiful.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt picked an award for her movie 'Udta Punjab'. She took to the red carpet in a gorgeous pink fit and flare gown. On the other hand, she will next be seen in Brahmastra. In this movie, she will be working with Ranbir Kapoor.

Both Radhika Madan and Alia Bhatt wore pink gowns on the red carpet, which one do you like better? Comment below.