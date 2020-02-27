  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pink Floyd's Roger Waters describes CAA as 'fascist'

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters describes CAA as 'fascist'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 14:48:28 IST

London, Feb 27 (IANS) Legendary British rock band Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters has slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A few days ago, Waters was spotted protesting in London, demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. While protesting, he also read out an English translation of Indian activist Aamir Aziz's poem "Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega" (Everything will be remembered) and told the gathered audience that Aziz's fighting against Modi's "fascist and racist citizenship law".

"Everything will be remembered. Killers, we will become ghosts and write of your killings, with all the evidence. You write jokes in courts, we will write justice on the walls. We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear. You write injustice on the earth, we will write revolution in the sky," Waters said.

After finishing the verse, Waters also praised Aziz, saying "I think this kid's gotta future".

The original composition by Aamir Aziz was unveiled around two months ago, when protests against the CAA initially sparked off in New Delhi.

--IANS

sim/bg

NewsChristopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Christopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

NewsBen Affleck admits he has lot of respect and gratitude for Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck admits he has lot of respect and gratitude for Jennifer Garner

NewsVideo: Drashti Dhami grooves on Chunari Chunari song for sister-in-law's pre wedding celebrations

Video: Drashti Dhami grooves on Chunari Chunari song for sister-in-law's pre wedding celebrations

NewsBritney Spears shares footage of her leg injury

Britney Spears shares footage of her leg injury

NewsMark Ruffalo slams Donald Trump, calls him 'public enemy number one'

Mark Ruffalo slams Donald Trump, calls him 'public enemy number one'

NewsPete Davidson lashes out at Ariana Grande for calling their relationship a "Distraction"

Pete Davidson lashes out at Ariana Grande for calling their relationship a "Distraction"

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babeetta vows not to talk to Jethaa Lal ever again

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Babeetta vows not to talk to Jethaa Lal ever again

NewsChristopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Christopher Convery talks about working with William Brent and Katie Holmes

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez shows off her toned body in mirror selfie

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned body in mirror selfie