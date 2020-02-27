Pink Floyd's Roger Waters describes CAA as 'fascist'

London, Feb 27 (IANS) Legendary British rock band Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters has slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A few days ago, Waters was spotted protesting in London, demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. While protesting, he also read out an English translation of Indian activist Aamir Aziz's poem "Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega" (Everything will be remembered) and told the gathered audience that Aziz's fighting against Modi's "fascist and racist citizenship law".

"Everything will be remembered. Killers, we will become ghosts and write of your killings, with all the evidence. You write jokes in courts, we will write justice on the walls. We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear. You write injustice on the earth, we will write revolution in the sky," Waters said.

After finishing the verse, Waters also praised Aziz, saying "I think this kid's gotta future".

The original composition by Aamir Aziz was unveiled around two months ago, when protests against the CAA initially sparked off in New Delhi.

