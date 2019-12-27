If you are planning to an outdoor party or searching for places to enjoy your New Year's Eve. We are here to solve your problems.

Concerts and special events featuring entertaining acts by popular Bollywood and TV celebs are as entertaining as performances hosted at open lawns and grounds for a wonderful New Year celebration.

Also Read: Christmas 2019: Bollywood inspired party dresses for Christmas Eve

Here is the list of places below where you can enjoy 31st Night and New Year's Eve:

The Lil Flea

If you love shopping, or simply exploring the latest buzz in the market, The Lil Flea just has to be on your list

Concert

Attend a concert night with your friends its so much fun

Cruise Party

Welcome your New Year's Eve by attending Cruise parties in the middle of the ocean under the stars.

Palladium Mall Mumbai

Step into the WORLD OF CHRISTMAS as your favourite mall transforms itself into a magical themed, European festive Market from 20th - 25th Dec at Universal square!

Timezone - Vashi

Enjoy games at Timezone. It is that time of the year when Timezone is back with its Double and Triple Dollar offers.