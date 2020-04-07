  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PM Modi lauds star-studded short film 'Family' for its 'relevant messages'

PM Modi lauds star-studded short film 'Family' for its 'relevant messages'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 19:23:48 IST

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested his millions of Twitter followers to watch the star-studded video "Family" that campaigns in favour of staying at home during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. He says it is a "great video with relevant messages".

PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday: "You can be distant and you can be social. A great video with relevant messages. Have a look."

The made-at-home short film features cine stars like Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, along with popular regional titans such as Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Shiva Rajkumar, besides Dilit Dosanjh and Sonalee Kulkarni.

The four-minute, 39-second film is conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Big B.

It talks about how staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive. At the end of the video, Big B also appeals in favour of the film industry's daily wage workers who are currently left with no income owing to complete halt in filming activity due to the lockdown, which began last month.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsThrowback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

Throwback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

NewsCovid-19: Will Smith kicks off his own web show via Snapchat

Covid-19: Will Smith kicks off his own web show via Snapchat

NewsUrvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

Urvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

NewsLady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

Lady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

NewsAkshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

FeatureGet ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

Get ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

NewsThrowback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

Throwback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!