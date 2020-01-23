Today Subhash Chandra Bose 23rd Birth Anniversary. On his Birth Anniversary, PM Narendra Modi has paid tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He tweeted in a different way remembering Subhash Chandra Bose, the founder of Azad Hind Fauj.

PM Modi, referring to the diary of Subhash Chandra Bose's father, wrote, 'On 23 January 1897, Jankinath Bose wrote in his diary,' A son was born in the afternoon.

PM Modi wrote, 'This son becomes India's heroic freedom fighter in future. He became such a thinker, who devoted his entire life to India's independence. ' Prime Minister Modi said that we are proud to remember him on his birth anniversary.

Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian nationalist whose defiant patriotism made him a hero in India, but whose attempt during World War II to rid India of British rule with the help of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan left a troubled legacy.

The honorific Netaji (Hindustani: "Respected Leader"), first applied in early 1942 to Bose in Germany by the Indian soldiers of the Indische Legion and by the German and Indian officials in the Special Bureau for India in Berlin, was later used throughout India.

Bose had been a leader of the younger, radical, wing of the Indian National Congress in the late 1920s and 1930s, rising to become Congress President in 1938 and 1939.

However, he was ousted from Congress leadership positions in 1939 following differences with Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress high command. He was subsequently placed under house arrest by the British before escaping from India in 1940.

Check out the post below:

Narendra Modi

India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians. pic.twitter.com/otUlFanULs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

Narendra Modi twitter post