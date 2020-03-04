POGO announces new Indian shows 'Titoo', Lambuji Tinguji'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 20:27:15 IST

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Cable television channels POGO and Cartoon Network are all set to come up with new Indian shows for children. POGO will bring the two originals "Titoo" and "Lambuji Tinguji". On the other hand, Cartoon Network has acquired the rights of "Bandbudh Aur Budbak".

"Our top priority is our fans and they love characters and great stories. These quintessentially Indian shows will resonate strongly with them. We commissioned 'Titoo' and 'Lambuji Tinguji' and acquired 'Bandbudh Aur Budbak', for their clever use of comedy and humour.

"They all feature visual richness and robust characters, embedded in unique animated worlds and stories. The creativity and talent now seen in the Indian animation industry has developed tremendously and the commitment made to three homegrown IPs is testament to our belief in the industry to create world-class entertainment," Abhishek Dutta, Senior Director and Network Head of Cartoon Network and POGO in South Asia, said.

"Titoo" is a rip-roaring comedy that follows the daily escapades of eight-year-old Titoo. "Bandbudh Aur Budbak" features the amusing capers of two 10-year-old boys, Budhdeb and Badrinath. Thick as thieves, the two pranksters are inexplicably at the center of all ruckus, usually going scot-free with luck or an irrational argument.

