Political docu-series talks of Anna Hazare movement and its impact

Chicago, April 8 (IANS) Chicago-Based medical specialist Dr Munish Raizada has come up with his debut political documentary series titled "Transparency: Pardarshita".

It is a Hindi language documentary series spanning six episodes. The series deals with the India Against Corruption Movement (Anna Andolan) of 2010, led by social activist Anna Hazare, and it also traces how movement subsequently led to political developments that gave birth to the Aam Aadmi Party.

The series, directed and produced by Raizada offers an in-depth analysis of the functioning of the party based on reactions from several members of the party, along with political analysts and journalists who followed the developments closely.

The series also includes three songs, "Bol re Dilli bol" by Kailash Kher, "Kitna chanda jeb mein aaya" by Udit Narayan and "Vaishnav jan to" by Sawani Mudgal.

"Transparency: Pardarshita" is available online.

--IANS

