  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Political docu-series talks of Anna Hazare movement and its impact

Political docu-series talks of Anna Hazare movement and its impact

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 10:45:06 IST

Chicago, April 8 (IANS) Chicago-Based medical specialist Dr Munish Raizada has come up with his debut political documentary series titled "Transparency: Pardarshita".

It is a Hindi language documentary series spanning six episodes. The series deals with the India Against Corruption Movement (Anna Andolan) of 2010, led by social activist Anna Hazare, and it also traces how movement subsequently led to political developments that gave birth to the Aam Aadmi Party.

The series, directed and produced by Raizada offers an in-depth analysis of the functioning of the party based on reactions from several members of the party, along with political analysts and journalists who followed the developments closely.

The series also includes three songs, "Bol re Dilli bol" by Kailash Kher, "Kitna chanda jeb mein aaya" by Udit Narayan and "Vaishnav jan to" by Sawani Mudgal.

"Transparency: Pardarshita" is available online.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsJennifer Lopez admits her wedding plan with Alex Rodriguez is affected by ongoing Covid-19 scare

Jennifer Lopez admits her wedding plan with Alex Rodriguez is affected by ongoing Covid-19 scare

NewsThrowback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

Throwback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

NewsCovid-19: Will Smith kicks off his own web show via Snapchat

Covid-19: Will Smith kicks off his own web show via Snapchat

NewsUrvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

Urvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

NewsLady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

Lady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

NewsAkshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

FeatureEk Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)

Song Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)