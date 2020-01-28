  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pooja Hegde donates Rs 2.5 lacs to kids with cancer

Pooja Hegde donates Rs 2.5 lacs to kids with cancer

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 13:24:48 IST

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde has made a donation of Rs 2.5 lacs for two children suffering from cancer.

Recently, she attended an event hosted by, CURE Foundation. The event was held to announce the 6th Biennial 'Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup', a world-class golf tournament which will be held as a fund-raiser and awareness initiative to support the child cancer patient.

"I don't think this is something that only actors or celebrities should do. It has to come from within. It is important to create the habit and culture of giving back to society. You never know who you may inspire in the process.

"I just wanted to do my bit, children are resilient and most children with cancer can be treated and not having money should not be something that stops that. Hoping to do more soon. I've always believed in doing my bit and giving back to society as much as possible. A small act of love can go a long way. We should do as much as we can," Pooja said.

A On the work front, Pooja will be next seen opposite Prabhas in a romantic film.

--IANS

sim/in

NewsPain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

Pain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

NewsMeToo movement: Ganesh Acharya lands in legal trouble

MeToo movement: Ganesh Acharya lands in legal trouble

NewsBigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana

News'The Batman' officially begins filming, confirms director Matt Reeves

'The Batman' officially begins filming, confirms director Matt Reeves

NewsSelena Gomez admits being 'emotionally abused' by Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez admits being 'emotionally abused' by Justin Bieber

NewsRohit Shetty announces his association with Bad Boys for Life

Rohit Shetty announces his association with Bad Boys for Life

NewsPain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

Pain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

NewsMeToo movement: Ganesh Acharya lands in legal trouble

MeToo movement: Ganesh Acharya lands in legal trouble

NewsBigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana