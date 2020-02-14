Poonam Pandey's shoot for Valentine's Day is a steamy affair

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 19:47:18 IST

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Model and actress Poonam Pandey has always been in the news for her steamy photo-ops in social media and stormy comments in the media. She has done it again, this time seemingly by way of her new Valentine's Day photoshoot.

In the new set of images Poonam is reclining face down, dressed in what seems like a deep orange one-piece swimsuit. She has slid down the dress from over her upper torso for effect, and is seen covering her chest with her hands.

As love is in the air, she also posted some Valentine's Day videos on Instagram. In one video, she is seen wishing everyone a Happy Valentine's Day. In another, she says she "literally got a cock from him" even though she was expecting flowers. Then she asked her three million followers, "what was your Valentine surprise?"

