  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Porn star Jesse Jane booked for domestic violence

Porn star Jesse Jane booked for domestic violence

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Feb 2020 11:51:45 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Porn star Jesse Jane has been arrested for domestic violence in Oklahoma.

According to tmz.com, the adult actress, whose real name Cindy Taylor, was taken into custody by police in Moore on January 29 following a bust-up with her boyfriend, who was reportedly punched in the face, leaving him with a bloody and swollen left eye, while he also had a bite mark on his hand, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The boyfriend claimed the pair had been drinking the night before, and when he woke up, he found Jane throwing away his medication.

When the 39-year-old porn actress was confronted about her actions, she reportedly flew into a rage, accused her beau of using steroids, and physically attacked him.

Meanwhile, Jane argues she was the victim, telling officers her partner threw her against a wall, although she didn't show any visible signs of injury.

Jane was sent to Cleveland County Jail, and was subsequently released.

--IANS

dc/in

News'Baaghi 3' poster: Tiger Shroff is gearing up against a nation

'Baaghi 3' poster: Tiger Shroff is gearing up against a nation

NewsMarvel unveils first look for 'WandaVision,' 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'Loki' Disney+ series

Marvel unveils first look for 'WandaVision,' 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'Loki' Disney+ series

NewsVideo: Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's conversation is too cute to handle

Video: Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's conversation is too cute to handle

NewsBhumi Pednekar excited for her live cooking session

Bhumi Pednekar excited for her live cooking session

NewsAnil Kapoor reveals why he wanted to play a cop again

Anil Kapoor reveals why he wanted to play a cop again

NewsVidya Balan denies that award ceremonies in India are rigged

Vidya Balan denies that award ceremonies in India are rigged

NewsRebel Wilson opens up on MeToo movement in Hollywood

Rebel Wilson opens up on MeToo movement in Hollywood

NewsBeyonce and Jay-Z face criticism for sitting during 2020 Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z face criticism for sitting during 2020 Super Bowl

News'Baaghi 3' poster: Tiger Shroff is gearing up against a nation

'Baaghi 3' poster: Tiger Shroff is gearing up against a nation