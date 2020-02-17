The official poster of the upcoming movie, Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Drishyam Films, was unveiled earlier today. The film stars Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles and promises to be an Extra Se Extraordinary story of a character artist.

Red Chillies Entertainment released the official poster on Instagram and wrote, 'Daaku se leke Doctor, Police se leke Mafia…Get ready for the #ExtraSeExtraordinary kahaani of a character actor! #Kaamyaab trailer out tomorrow.”

The makers have also announced that the trailer of Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab will be released tomorrow.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Drishyam Films, Kaamyaab is the story of Sudheer, a character actor and his journey from being an ‘Extra’ actor in the typical Hindi films of the 80s and 90s to finding something ‘Extraordinary’ that’s hidden within him.

Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab had its world premiere at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. It has also won multiple accolades at international & national film festivals.

Directed by National Award Winner Hardik Mehta and produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, Gaurav Verma, Kaamyaab is slated to release in cinemas on 6th March 2020.

Check out their post on Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab’s official poster.