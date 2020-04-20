  1. Home
  2. Dialogues
  3. Powerful dialogues from Ramayan

Powerful dialogues from Ramayan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 16:00:52 IST

Doordarshan has brought back its popular historical, Ramayan during the COVID-19 Lockdown.

Ramayan is an Indian mythological television series, which aired during 1987-1988 on DD National, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It is a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name and is primarily based on Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

Also read: Guess who could be your Ram & Sita?

The series had a viewership of 82 percent, a record high for any Indian television series. Reruns of the series aired on Star Plus and Star Utsav in 2000's. It was retelecasted again from 28 March 2020 to 18 April 2020 during Coronavirus lockdown in India on DD National.

We have a list of powerful dialogues from Ramayan below:

Sita Dialogue

Ramayana best dialogue by ram bhagwan

Ramayana best dialogue by lakshaman

Bharat Dialogue

Ravan, Mandodari & Surpanakha conversation

Indrajit - Ravan conversation

Kumbhkarn powerful dialogue

Related Topics

DialoguesBirthday Special: Ajay Devgn's superhit dialogues from his movies

Birthday Special: Ajay Devgn's superhit dialogues from his movies

DialoguesBirthday Special: Emraan Hashmi's romantic dialogues from his movies

Birthday Special: Emraan Hashmi's romantic dialogues from his movies

DialoguesHappy Birthday: Kangana Ranaut's funny dialogues from her movies

Happy Birthday: Kangana Ranaut's funny dialogues from her movies

DialoguesHappy Birthday Aamir Khan: Romantic Dialogues from his movies

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Romantic Dialogues from his movies

Dialogues'Sooryavanshi' Dialogues: Akshay Kumar's powerful dialogues as a cop

'Sooryavanshi' Dialogues: Akshay Kumar's powerful dialogues as a cop

DialoguesHappy Birthday: Tiger Shroff's power-packed dialogues from his films

Happy Birthday: Tiger Shroff's power-packed dialogues from his films

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction