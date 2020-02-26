Prabhas announces mega project with 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Feb 2020 15:33:39 IST

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (IANS) "Baahubali" star Prabhas has announced a new project. The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 action thriller "Saaho", returns in a yet-untitled film that will be directed by "Mahanati" director Nag Ashwin.

Not much is known about the film except that just like the "Bahubali" franchise and "Saaho", this film too will be an ambitious, mega-budget project. Shooting will begin later this year and a large part will be shot all over Europe.

The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Entertainments, a banner that completes 50 years in business. With the official announcement of the film on Wednesday, the production house also posted a video clip to mark its golden jubilee run the film industry.

"Proud to associate with #Prabhas for our prestigious project directed by @nagashwin7," read a tweet posted by @VyjayanthiFilms.

Meanwhile, Prabhas had a "Royal reunion" in London with his "Baahubali" colleagues a while back. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a photo where he strikes a pose with his "Bahubali" co-star Rana Daggubati and the film's director SS Rajamouli among others.

"It's a #RoyalReunion in London with my #Baahubali team! Can't wait to experience the LIVE rendition of @baahubalimovie score at the @royalalberthall this evening. @ssrajamouli @shobuy_ @ranadaggubati #Anushka," he had captioned it.

Right now, Prabhas is also busy shooting for his other upcoming film, opposite actress Pooja Hegde. The film's official title is yet to be announced. It is is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

--IANS

nn/vnc

