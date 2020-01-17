  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prabhas resumes shooting for his next biggie with Pooja Hegde

Prabhas resumes shooting for his next biggie with Pooja Hegde

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 19:36:53 IST

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Telugu superstar Prabhas has announced that he is resuming shooting for his next biggie. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with fans on Friday, and also posted a picture from the set of the film.

In the snapshot Prabhas can be seen standing in front of a piano in a beautifully decorated room. "Elated to share that I'm resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule," wrote Prabhas, as caption.

The film stars Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde as female lead. Sharing the "Baahubali" actor's post, Pooja wrote: "See you on set STAR @actorprabhas".

Soon after Prabhas' post, fans went wild on social media guessing the name of the film. Various unconfirmed reports have claimed the film is titled "Jaan". Others have said the title is "Darling".

Still others claimed that, for now, the shooting of the film is going ahead with the working title "Prabhas 20".

The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

Like Prabhas' last releases, the "Bahubali" films and "Saaho", this project, too, promises to be a mega-budget extravaganza. A major portion of the film will reportedly be shot in Europe.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsBigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh

NewsAmeesha Patel learns Ghaziabadi language for her next

Ameesha Patel learns Ghaziabadi language for her next

NewsJohn Cena says he is not done with wrestling

John Cena says he is not done with wrestling

NewsPriyanka Chopra adds a Bollywood dash to new Jonas Brothers music video

Priyanka Chopra adds a Bollywood dash to new Jonas Brothers music video

NewsFatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

NewsDisha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Disha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Movie ReviewDolittle Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Dolittle Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewJust Mercy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Just Mercy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS

Song Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS