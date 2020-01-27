  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prabhas' 'Saaho' releases in Japan

Prabhas' 'Saaho' releases in Japan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 19:51:03 IST

Tokyo, Jan 27 (IANS) After wooing Indian audiences, Prabhas-starrer "Saaho" is currently having a theatrical run in Japan. The movie released here on Monday.

"Saaho" is Prabhas' first release since his blockbuster "Bahubali" series. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. In India, the Sujeeth directorial hit the big screen on August 30 last year.

A few days ago, the trailer of "Saaho" was unveiled in Japan. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a Japanese audience cheering loudly even as the trailer plays on screen.

Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in a romantic movie.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsDil Hi Toh Hai season 3: Will Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani's love rekindle again?

Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3: Will Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani's love rekindle again?

NewsMakers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' promote in a spooky way

Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' promote in a spooky way

NewsHorrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

Horrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

NewsAkshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

Akshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

NewsEkta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

Ekta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

NewsGRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

Movie Review'India On Film': Rare slices of an India bygone

'India On Film': Rare slices of an India bygone

Movie ReviewStation Master Phool Kumar short film review: A sweet little heart warmer

Station Master Phool Kumar short film review: A sweet little heart warmer

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Five More Minutes' by Jonas Brothers

Song Lyrics of 'Five More Minutes' by Jonas Brothers