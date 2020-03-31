Pranati Rai Prakash excited about her web series 'Mannphodganj Ki Binny'

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Pranati Rai Prakash is happy to be part of the web series "Mannphodganj Ki Binny", which narrates the story of a woman looking to make her dreams come true while staying in touch with traditional values.

"Mannphodganj Ki Binny" is about a small-town girl with big dreams. She is modern and quirky, yet her swag is desi. Pranati will be seen in the role of Binny Bajpai.

"What drew me to this character was the spirit of this young 21-year-old who values tradition, but is not bound by it – aspires to be a metropolitan woman but is still rooted and down to earth but overall, it's her will to carve her own destiny that really resonated with me," Pranati said.

The 10 episodic series also features Anurag Sinha, Aru Krishnank, Abhinav Anand, Samar Vermani, Alka Kaushal, Atul Srivastava, Kritika, Fahmaan Khan in key roles.

The MX Original Series is a dramedy adapted from the book "Band Baaja Boys" by Rachna Singh. The show is written by Amitosh Nagpal and directed by Vikas Chandra, and it went live on Tuesday.

The show is produced for Applause Entertainment by Tony and Deeya Singh's -- DJ's A Creative Unit.

--IANS

sug/vnc