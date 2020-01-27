  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pranutan Bahl: 'Helmet' is a fun film with a message

Pranutan Bahl: 'Helmet' is a fun film with a message

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 01:09:26 IST

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Budding actress Pranutan Bahl, who next will be seen onscreen in "Helmet" opposite Aparshakti Khurana, has said that her upcoming film is a quirky comedy film and completely opposite to her debut film, "Notebook". She added it's a fun film with a social message.

Pranutan, who is granddaughter of late Nutan and daughter Of Mohnish Bahl, said: "I have almost competed shooting for my second film 'Helmet' with Aparshakti (Khurana), Abhishek (Banerjee) and Ashish (Verma). It's completely opposite to what I have done in terms of genre and character. It's a comedy and fun film. It also has a social message. I am nervous and at the same time excited about the film. It's something that I wanted to do. We have a little bit of shooting (left) to do and we are going to release it really soon," said Pranutan, while interacting with the media at the 26th edition of SOL Lions Gold Awards.

Pranutan Bahl made her Hindi film debut with the romantic drama "Notebook" along with Zaheer Iqbal in 2019.

On winning the Best Emerging Star (Female) award at the awards ceremony, Pranutan said: "I am thankful to the audience and the film fraternity for accepting our work so beautifully and graciously. It just feels fantastic and I think you need that encouragement as a debutante. I just feel that I have to keep working hard and move on with more work."

Her upcoming film "Helmet" is directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea's production house DM Movies. The fIlm is slated to hit theatres in this year.

--IANS

iv/vnc/rs

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

NewsTaylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

Taylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

NewsLizzo writes special song for black women

Lizzo writes special song for black women

NewsDecent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

Decent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

NewsThe Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

NewsElton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

FeatureBollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day

Bollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!