  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Prasoon Joshi pens poem in support of COVID-19 lockdown

Prasoon Joshi pens poem in support of COVID-19 lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 13:40:58 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Lyricist-poet and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi has penned a poem on the 21-day national lockdown. His composition evocatively tries expressing the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for all to stay indoors over 21 days is essential to battle the unprecedented threat that looms large all over the world, by way of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "Haan Ghar Mein Rahega Desh", Joshi's poem urges all Indians to maintan resilience and to never lose belief and confidence.

This is how the poem "Haan Ghar Mein Rahega Desh" goes:

Is desh ko pyaar buzurgo se

Yahan khud se pehle apne hain

Kartavya yahan pehle aata

Aur baad mein aate sapne hain

Bas yeh hi ek sandesh

Haan ghar mein rahega desh

Eikees din ka upvaas liye

Jeevan ki lambi saans liye

Seema rekha na todenge

Ek sanyam ek vishwas liye

Chalo mann ko dein aadesh

Haan ghar mein rahega desh

Sankalp naya ek karte hein

Chalo mil kar peeda harte hein

Is desh ke rehne wale toe

Har din hi tapasyaa karte hein

Badh jane do yeh kesh

Haan ghar mein rahega desh

Said Joshi: "We are going through testing and unprecedented times and we have to keep our spirts high", says the modern-day poet. Explaining how the crisis is going to affect the nation, he says, "there are many things that this crisis is going to make us realise. Firstly, that each of us have a significant role to play and the strange thing about this war against Coronavirus is; restraint is our weapon, stillness, our defense and distance is the sign that we deeply care." Further explaining our responsibility towards the nation, he says, "we have to fight this virus with new rules. We must, as individuals support what the medical experts and the governance is asking from us. It's our duty for our nation and fellow human beings. Hopefully this message will inspire people to undertake their responsibility and resolve to stay at home for this crucial period."

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

NewsAlaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

Alaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

NewsJacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

Jacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

NewsMahesh Babu wishes his fans a very happy Ugadi, urges everyone to stay safe

Mahesh Babu wishes his fans a very happy Ugadi, urges everyone to stay safe

FeatureRomantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra' songs

Romantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra' songs

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of AEROPLANE by Vibhor Parashar

Song Lyrics of AEROPLANE by Vibhor Parashar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Genda Phoo by Badshah

Song Lyrics of Genda Phoo by Badshah