The Alishan actor and former Mr. India Prateek Jain believe in ingraining fitness in blood. His routine does sculpt him into a fabulous structure to gawk for. May those be his professional shoots or just his personal posts on social media, it is surely a flattering experience for his fans.

Recently, Prateek revealed his pictures for his beloved audience. They are some clicks to die for! With his chiseled body and the dapping sizzles, surely asking for some affection. He is known for his looks and his talent to drool everyone to his tunes.

Prateek will be soon seen on the big screens with his debut in Alishan. He has been quite engrossed in working for the film. Prateek may not be the only model turning actor but quite promising for the film. He started off with his Cameo in Dear Zindagi and moved to Regionals bagging a negative role in a Telugu film; Venky Mama opposite Daggubatti Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya.

When it comes to maintaining his enthralling personality, it consists of strict diets and exercises. Being a martial arts professional previously, he often participated in MMA fights. We can say that our very own Mr. India has been a fitness junky even before he spoiled his audience with his charming looks.

His adoration for fitness shall stay forevermore. Prateek revealed his fitness mantra that, I have been a clergy to fitness but that doesn’t mean I prefer intense muscular fitness. I affirm that a fit body requires more endurance. My body is lean, I choose to continue working on it as it is. Exercises can be all forms apart from the high-intensity endurance.

Prateek’s dapper looks shall be an encouragement for his audience to satiate fitness for their daily routine. After his thrilling performance in Venky Mama, he is all set to make 2020 bountiful with his debut in a Romantic thriller “Alishan”. The wait is quite bustling, but soon to be over.