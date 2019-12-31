Prateek Kuhad's song in Barack Obama's top 35 songs list

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 16:47:17 IST

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Indian artiste Prateek Kuhad's "cold/mess" features in former US President Barack Obama's list of 35 favourite songs of 2019.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope ther''s a track or two in here that does the trick," Obama tweeted on December 30, along with the list.

Prateek, who just completed a run of 30 shows across three continents and performed in cities in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain and India, is thrilled to find his name on the list that also features names like Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

"I couldn't have ever hoped for a better end to 2019! It's been such a crazy year and then the Obama playlist. Thrilled and grateful, as ever," said Prateek.

"cold/mess" has been streamed 3,621,169 times on Spotify and 2,849,647 times on JioSaavn, while the Dar Gai-directed video -- featuring actors Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain -- has been viewed 4.7 million times on YouTube.

"cold/mess" released in 2018.

