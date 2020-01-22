Preity, Vir Das' 'Fresh Off The Boat' episode set for India premiere

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The special episode of American sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat" featuring Indian actors Preity Zinta and Vir Das will premiere in India on January 24.

The show, set between the years of 1995 and 2000, revolves around a Taiwanese-American family comprising Louis and Jessica, their children Eddie, Emery, and Evan, and Louis's mother, Jenny, and follows their relocation from Chinatown of Washington to Orlando.

The upcoming episode will centre on an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie. Preity will portray the girl's mother Meena, while Vir essays the father, DC.

"'Fresh Off The Boat' is incredibly funny and the best part of it was working with Preity. In so many ways, it's been a packed January for me. I have nosedived into work and it's looking incredibly good so far. This show will further the cause of changing perception of Indians and their stories in America. There is a genuine interest in our heritage and culture, now more than ever before and this show will offer just that - a unique story full of heart," said Vir.

The episode featuring the Indian actors may serve as the foundation for a spin-off series centred on an Indian family in the US, tentatively titled "Magic Motor Inn".

