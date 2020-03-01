Preity Zinta to hubby: Love you to the moon and back

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 20:09:04 IST

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Preity Zinta and her "patiparmeshwar" Gene Goodenough have completed four years of a blissful marriage. The actress says that it has been four years and it still feels like "yesterday".

Preity on Saturday night took to Instagram, where she shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Gene.

"Happy Anniversary my darling?? It's been 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon and back. #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting," she captioned the image.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

