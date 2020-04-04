  1. Home
Preity Zinta uses pet pup Bruno as weight in funny workout video

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 17:38:55 IST

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Unable to hit the gym owing to the nationwide COID-19 lockdown, Preity Zinta has been using her pet pup Bruno as a weight while performing biceps curls. The actress claims this workout increases jaw strength in dogs!

Preity shared a hilarious video on Instagram where she can be seen trying to workout with her dog and wrote: "Nothing like an improvised workout. Bruno gets to play tug-o-war ( it's great for building confidence and jaw strength in puppies ) and I get to do biceps curls. Of course I could not do more than 7 cuz he's too heavy but its a start. This pandemic may have kept us Indoors but it will NOT break our spirit. #lageraho #pzfit #stayhome #staysafe #day24 #quarantine #ting"

Meanwhile, the actress is also devoting her time for household chores like cooking. In a video she shared on Saturday afternoon, a bespectacled Preity takes to chopping onions.

"The best gift I ever received are these glasses, to be worn while cutting onions. Helps me with my cooking these days and keeps the tears away. kyuki Pushpa I hate tears.... #cookingtricks #stayhome staysafe #day24 #quarantine #ting," she wrote.

--IANS

abh/vnc

