Prez attends screening of Swachh Bharat NatGeo film

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday attended the special screening of National Geographic's film 'Swachh Bharat: India's Sanitation Story', which was conducted at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The screening was a part of the International Women's Day celebrations, and was attended by the President, First Lady Savita Kovind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among other notable personalities.

After attending the screening, President Kovind took to Twitter and wrote: "This film showcases the massive behaviour change that occurred across rural India under the Swachh Bharat Mission and the role played by women in leading over 55 crore people to shun the age-old practice of open defecation."

He added: "Celebrating the spirit of Swachh Shakti, the Nari Shakti Puraskar ceremony included special screening of 'Swachh Bharat: India's Sanitation Story', a short film by @NatGeoIndia."

