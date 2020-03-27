Priya Bapat: I am spending time reading fans messages after 'Aani Kay Hava'

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Celebrated Marathi actress Priya Bapat, who plays the female protagonist in the Marathi web series "Aani Kay Hava" says that her isolation time is spent reading fan messages. Seh adds that she is planning to interact with her fans.

Talking about the quarantine phase due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Priya told IANS: "I just want to take a moment and thank everyone who watched the new season of the show and loved it and messaged me. My Instagram DM is flooded with messages and I am planning to reply to our fans as many as possible. I think that would be great for me and (co-star) Umesh (Kamat) to utilise this time by interacting with our fans. We are overwhelmed."

The new season of the web series started streaming on OTT platform MX Player.

The story of the show revolves around a married couple Juhi and Saket, and the internal conversation of their relationships. The show also features Priya and Umesh with Siddharth Jadhav and Sai Tamhankar.

Priya further shared: "At a personal level I am not highly affected by this isolation time because as an individual I am not a party animal. So partying with friends is not mandatory or important part of my lifestyle. Therefore I am not upset on that front. Having said that I think I will not gain weight at all because I am doing all the household work, and let me tell you that takes a lot of energy. It is really keeping me busy -- ghaar ka bahut saara kam hota hai (there's a lot of work at home)!"

While the actress said that her family, including her husband and father-in-law, have also been helping her with household work, she mentioned: "Once we are done with that, we are sitting and watching films that we missed out watching together!"

