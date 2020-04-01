  1. Home
  Priyank Sharma opens up about his first love

Priyank Sharma opens up about his first love

01 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Priyank Sharma says that dance has always been his first love, and he is making effective use of his home quarantine time by dancing it out.

While dancing has been a regular activity in Priyank's daily routine, he is now investing some more time into it with the extra free time in hand. He is learning new forms and enhancing his dance skills.

He had even taken to social media to showcase some dance moves which he has been working on religiously at home.

Speaking about how he is utilising dance as a stress buster during these times, Priyank said: "Dance has always been my first love, and something that I go to when I want to relieve myself from any stress or get my mind back on track and feel energised again."

"Since I have a lot of more time in hand due to being home quarantined, I am putting in a lot more time and effort into enhancing my dancing skills, by checking out videos online and practicing every single day. Be it an hour or two, I am regularly including dance into my routine at the moment, and ensuring that I give it my all," added the "Puncch Beat" actor.

