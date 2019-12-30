  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's dreamy ocean picture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's dreamy ocean picture

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 30 Dec 2019 12:00:23 IST

Bollywood babe Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are truly the most adorable couple. They often keep sharing their dreamy and romantic pictures of their vacation.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are vacationing in California. As they are getting ready for New Year’s Eve and welcoming the new year with a bang.

Also Read: Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with a unique Christmas present

Priyanka Chopra shared a dreamy picture of her and her love Nick Jonas and captioned, “Life as it should be. 🌊 ❤️📸”

Priyanka and Nick can be seen watching the ocean and sunkissed picture of them is all things love. While Nick is holding a glass of wine and Priyanka by her waist. It is such a dreamy picture. We are totally drooling over the couple’s vacation pictures.

Nick Jonas also shared the same photo and captioned, "From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe"

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s vacation pictures below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s dreamy ocean picture

Priyanka Chopra captioned, "So... no complaints ❤️🌊🔥 📸 @cavanaughjames"

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are 'Sunshine' couple

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are 'Sunshine' couple

Fashion & LifestyleJacqueline Fernandez has the best wardrobe ever

Jacqueline Fernandez has the best wardrobe ever

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner buys rare Beanie Baby

Kylie Jenner buys rare Beanie Baby

Fashion & LifestyleNakuul Mehta prefer squatting over twerking

Nakuul Mehta prefer squatting over twerking

Fashion & LifestyleChristmas 2019: Sunny Leone, Esha Deol, Malaika Arora and other celebrate Christmas in their own style

Christmas 2019: Sunny Leone, Esha Deol, Malaika Arora and other celebrate Christmas in their own style

Fashion & LifestyleMona Singh is glowing in her mehendi ceremony pictures

Mona Singh is glowing in her mehendi ceremony pictures

NewsChanning Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

Channing Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

NewsKaran Patel shares adorable father-daughter moment with his little angel Mehr

Karan Patel shares adorable father-daughter moment with his little angel Mehr

NewsOrlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom can't wait to have kids with Katy Perry