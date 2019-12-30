Bollywood babe Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are truly the most adorable couple. They often keep sharing their dreamy and romantic pictures of their vacation.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are vacationing in California. As they are getting ready for New Year’s Eve and welcoming the new year with a bang.

Priyanka Chopra shared a dreamy picture of her and her love Nick Jonas and captioned, “Life as it should be. 🌊 ❤️📸”

Priyanka and Nick can be seen watching the ocean and sunkissed picture of them is all things love. While Nick is holding a glass of wine and Priyanka by her waist. It is such a dreamy picture. We are totally drooling over the couple’s vacation pictures.

Nick Jonas also shared the same photo and captioned, "From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe"

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s vacation pictures below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s dreamy ocean picture

Priyanka Chopra captioned, "So... no complaints ❤️🌊🔥 📸 @cavanaughjames"