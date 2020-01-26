Priyanka Chopra stuns in her pre-Grammys look

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday shared her pre-Grammys' party look. Wearing a champagne satin backless gown, Priyanka is definitely leaving her fans in awe of her fashion statement.

"Pre-Grammys," Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside a few images in which she is seen posing in the gown, paired with a pair of matching stilettoes and nude make-up. She left her middle-parted wavy hair down.

Reacting to Priyanka's look, actress Mrunal Thakur commented: "omg, so hot."

American actress Hilary Duff called her "pretty".

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji posted "stunning" on Priyanka's pictures.

Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes of het makeup session.

The 62nd edition of the awards will take place in the US on Sunday (January 27 in India)

--IANS

sim/vd