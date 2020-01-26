  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Priyanka Chopra stuns in her pre-Grammys look

Priyanka Chopra stuns in her pre-Grammys look

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Jan 2020 17:27:05 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday shared her pre-Grammys' party look. Wearing a champagne satin backless gown, Priyanka is definitely leaving her fans in awe of her fashion statement.

"Pre-Grammys," Priyanka wrote on Instagram alongside a few images in which she is seen posing in the gown, paired with a pair of matching stilettoes and nude make-up. She left her middle-parted wavy hair down.

Reacting to Priyanka's look, actress Mrunal Thakur commented: "omg, so hot."

American actress Hilary Duff called her "pretty".

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji posted "stunning" on Priyanka's pictures.

Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes of het makeup session.

The 62nd edition of the awards will take place in the US on Sunday (January 27 in India)

--IANS

sim/vd

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

NewsTaylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

Taylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

NewsLizzo writes special song for black women

Lizzo writes special song for black women

NewsDecent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

Decent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

NewsThe Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

NewsElton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

FeatureBollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day

Bollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!