Bollywood celebrities and fashion always the talk of the town. And for their other usual public appearances, they generally stuck to their personal style and dress accordingly. We have some photos of Bollywood celebrities in which they are wearing almost the same dress.

Check out the photos below:

Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora

Both of these dresses looked almost the same. Malaika Arora wore a deep neck dress of what color. In this super stylish and revealing dress, Malaika looked hot and sexy as usual. At the same time, Sonakshi Sinha is also wearing a similar dress. However, in this dress, Bollywood’s princess is not looking any less beautiful. See the pictures of both of them in the same dress.

Priyanka Chopra, Mona Singh and Babita Phogat

Priyanka Chopra has become a very popular choice among new brides. Mona Singh chose the classic red trim for her wedding.

A similar wedding dress by tone seemed pretty nice to Mona, but we couldn’t help but notice that Mona was also inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s wedding lehenga for her wedding outfit. Mona is not the only one who was inspired by our Desi Girl.

Babita Phogat, a former wrestler, had a similar-looking Lehenga for the wedding.Though Babita looked stunning on her wedding day, what caught our eye was the striking similarity between her and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding lehenga. Priyanka on her wedding day had also opted for a similar Sabyasachi deep red lehenga, which was adorned with hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layer upon layer of threadwork.

Biapsha Basu and Disha Patani

Disha Patani appeared on the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards, and we remember Bipasha Basu, who wore the same outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week a while back.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Parineeti Chopra

Both the actresses who almost similar outfits. Madhuri Dixit wore printed top on a beige skirt while Parineeti also chose to wear the same pattern skirt and paired it with a golden top.

Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor or Malaika Arora

Alia picked the dress for her best friend Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash and oh boy she looked mesmerizing. The star added an extra charm to the outfit with a crown braid and beachy waves. She finished off the look with nude heels.

Shraddha wore a similar dress for the promotions of her just-released film Bati Gul Meter Chalu. She amped up her style statement with white strapped heels and soft curls.

Malaika Arora donned the similar dress for Sanjay Kapoor’s house party. She kept her look dramatic with highlighted cheeks and bold red lips. She rounded her look with silver pumps and hair tied in a high pony.