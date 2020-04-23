Priyanka Chopra to donate 10,000 footwears to healthcare workers in India

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 12:14:49 IST

New Delhi, April 23 (IANSlife) Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be donating 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare workers in India who are fighting against the pandemic COVID-19.

The actress, in collaboration with Crocs, will give the footwear to public and governments hospitals in Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka.

Global UNICEF ambassador, Priyanka said: "Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. While we cannot even imagine what's it like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them. Because of the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves... We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus."

She has also announced a 10,000 pair footwear donation for healthcare workers in the US.

