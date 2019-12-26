  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with a unique Christmas present

Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with a unique Christmas present

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 14:17:59 IST

Priyanka Chopra is super excited with her new Christmas present! Hubby Nick Jonas has gifted her a snowmobile on Christmas and the actress cant stop flaunting it!

Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with a unique Christmas present (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video of her driving the snowmobile while her expressions reveal how happy and excited she really is.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas roped in for a sangeet dance show

The actress who seems to be enjoying every bit of the ride, captioned: "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas"

Nick's Christmas gift has surely won his beloved wife's heart! In a separate post, Priyanka mentioned that this is her happiest Christmas! Sharing a couple of adorable photos with hubby Nick in front of a Christmas tree, the actress wrote on Instagram: "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas".

View this post on Instagram

Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

For Nick Jonas, his Christmas present is his wife's smiling face! The singer-actor took to Instagram to share a photo of Priyanka happily posing while sitting on her new snowmobile. He captioned: "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas". The couple seems to be madly in love with each other!

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas Eve y’all! 🎄

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Recently, Nick had also shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen decorating Christmas cookies along with Priyanka. He made a cute 'ugly sweater' cookie while the B-Town hottie made a Ninja!

View this post on Instagram

Crew! #christmas2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Meanwhile, Priyanka has also shared a group photo on her Instagram featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and her friends. She captioned the pic: "Crew! #christmas2019".

Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' seems to be enjoying Christmas to the fullest!

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleRita Ora sizzles in stunning oceanic photoshoot

Rita Ora sizzles in stunning oceanic photoshoot

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share an adorable kiss in matching Christmas pajamas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share an adorable kiss in matching Christmas pajamas

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna and others enjoying floating breakfast

Hina Khan, Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna and others enjoying floating breakfast

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez shows off her perfect body

Jennifer Lopez shows off her perfect body

Fashion & LifestyleChristmas 2019: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Parth Samthaan and others celebrate Christmas

Christmas 2019: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Parth Samthaan and others celebrate Christmas

Fashion & LifestyleErica Fernandes is a red mirchi in Sabyasachi lehenga

Erica Fernandes is a red mirchi in Sabyasachi lehenga

NewsSurbhi Chandna thanks her fans as she tops 'TV personality 2019' award

Surbhi Chandna thanks her fans as she tops 'TV personality 2019' award

NewsSonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

Sonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

Fashion & LifestyleNick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with a unique Christmas present

Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with a unique Christmas present