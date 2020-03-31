  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Priyanka, Nick contribute towards COVID-19 relief funds

Priyanka, Nick contribute towards COVID-19 relief funds

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 17:26:12 IST

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop singer husband Nick Jonas have contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

"These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," she wrote.

"Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @FeedingAmerica, @goonj, #DoctorsWithoutBorders, @nokidhungry, @GiveIndia, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, #Aseema, and #PMCARES fund."

Priyanka thanked the organisations and added: "They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories... no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this."

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsKaty Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

Katy Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

NewsRadhika Apte talks about the troubles daily wage workers are facing due to the pandemic

Radhika Apte talks about the troubles daily wage workers are facing due to the pandemic

NewsIs Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

NewsBigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

NewsAnne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

Anne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

NewsLizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

Lizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsKaty Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

Katy Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Jinke Liye by Neha Kakkar

Song Lyrics of Jinke Liye by Neha Kakkar

FeatureJennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra starring 'Bepannah' romantic songs

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra starring 'Bepannah' romantic songs