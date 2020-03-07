Priyanka-Nick, Katrina, Vicky, Jacqueline among celebs at Isha Ambani's Holi bash

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 14:42:17 IST

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Business magnate Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambanis daughter Isha Ambani and her businessman husband Anand Piramal kicked off Holi celebrations by hosting a grand party at their residence on Friday in Mumbai, and A-list celebrities were in attendance.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the first guests to arrive. The couple looked stunning in matching white traditional outfits with colourful embroidery. Priyanka and Nick flew down to India from the US earlier this week.

Vicky Kaushal arrived at the party in white shirt and blue jeans, and Katrina Kaif came in wearing white sleeveless salwar kameez.

The Ambanis wore colourful outfits. Nita Ambani wore a cream salwar kammez while Isha wore a bright tie-dye maxi dress. Her brother Akash Ambani opted for a T-shirt with blue, pink and yellow tie-dye accents and jeans and his wife Shloka Ambani chose to wear white co-ords with a quirky, colourful print.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in a floral crop top paired with a matching long skirt. Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa were dressed in their traditional best.

Filmmaker Gauri Shinde came with her husband, filmmaker R Balki. Anusha Dandekar wore a simple white salwar kameez. Huma Qureshi came in an all-white ensemble, as well.

Sonali Bendre, Elnaaz Norouzi, Diana Penty, writer Mushtaq Sheikh, Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra were also spotted at the party, as were Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, who came with rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya.

—IANS

