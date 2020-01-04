Priyanka, Nick kickstart New Year with a beach vacation

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Jan 2020 15:16:22 IST

Florida, Jan 4 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is grateful to start the year of 2020 with her friends and family around her. She is currently on a beach vacation mode and has shared a few pictures from her getaway on social media.

In one of the images, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas is seen planting a kiss on her cheek. Isn't it romantic?

"Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives," she wrote on Instagram.

During Christmas time, the two were holidaying in the snow-covered Mammoth Lakes in California.

"From the snow to the ocean," Nick captioned his latest picture wherein he along with Priyanka are seen sitting beside each other and enjoying the blue waves of the ocean.

