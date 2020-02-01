Priyanka wishes Kerry Washington on her birthday

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Feb 2020 16:12:29 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a birthday wish fill of love for "Scandal" star and her friend Kerry Washington.

"Happy birthday @kerrywashington much love always!" Priyanka tweeted on Saturday, to wish Washington.

Priyanka recently starred in and co-produced "The Sky Is Pink". She will next be seen in Netflix's "We Can Be Heroes", and "The White Tiger".

She is said to be in final talks to join Keanu Reeves in "Matrix 4" and is also gearing up to film "Citadel", an Amazon original series, with Richard Madden. The series comes from "The Avengers" series makers, the Russo brothers.

--IANS

dc/vnc

