Producers Guild provides filmstar vanity vans, tents for COVID-19 duty female cops

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) The Producers Guild of India has decided to donate fully-equipped tents and vanity vans of Bollywood stars to the police force, particularly female cops, across 22 key locations in the city, as the uniformed personnel battle it out to protect Mumbai from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is called Mission Suraksha.

"We are delighted to launch 'Mission Suraksha' to protect our caretakers, especially women cops on bandobast duty. Fully equipped tents and vanity vans used by cinestars have been provided across 22 key locations as restrooms for breaktime," a statement issued by the guild reads.

The gesture comes just a few days after Bollywood stars took to social media to express their gratitude to Mumbai Police for their tireless efforts during the ongoing lockdown.

Even before the nationwide lockdown was announced, the Producers Guild of India had set up a relief fund for daily wage earners associated with the film industry, to ensure these workers and their families get sustenance during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Producers Guild of India, along with Indian Film and Television Producers Council and Federation of Western India Cine Employees, recently came together to support the most impacted daily wage workers through direct bank transfers.

--IANS

abh/vnc