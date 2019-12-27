After creating an uproar amongst the audience with 'Super 30' and 'WAR' Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on success shares his successful run at the box office this year.

First Super 30 saw him strip all the sexiness that one associated with his Greek God-image. His portrayal of a mathematician from Bihar, who trains underprivileged IIT aspirants, won hearts at the box office.

And then, he flexed his muscles to deliver a monster hit with the action film WAR, which has emerged as the highest grosser of the year.

Talking about what success means to him, in a recent interview with a leading daily, shared, "The success of War, Super 30 or any other movie teaches you only one thing — following your heart and working hard is the best way to work. It reaffirmed my faith in my instincts.

Professionally, it has been a celebratory year. We had a small celebration with the team of War after it crossed ₹300 crores. And for Super 30, I had a lovely dinner with Anand (Kumar, the mathematician on whose life the film is based) sir and my family.

Hrithik Roshan's fans hailed the actor's insane screen presence and the style and the swag that the actor carried himself in every scene in 'WAR'.

With back to back successes, it sure is proof enough that the year 2019 belongs to Hrithik Roshan for the accolades, box office win and love garnered from the audience.