Public safety important: Arbaaz Khan on 'Mumbai 24 Hours' policy

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Arbaaz Khan has welcomed Maharashtra state governments new policy, Mumbai 24 Hours, by saying that it is a good thing as long as it is in the commercial areas and not the residential areas. He also added that concerned ministries and agencies need to take care of safety and security of the people after implementation of the policy.

Arbaaz Khan was interacting with the media at a promotional song shoot of "Sridevi Bungalow" along with his co-actor Priya Prakash Varrier and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in Mumbai.

The long-awaited Mumbai nightlife policy came into force on Sunday on a cautious note, offering an opportunity to people to shop, dine and explore round-the-clock a city that never sleeps.

Cleared by the Maharashtra state Cabinet on January 22, the "Mumbai 24 Hours" policy allows shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds located in non-residential areas to remain open round-the-clock.

"I think it's a good thing because now we have to realize that worldwide, there are places which are open. I feel the only thing that needs to be taken care of is the safety and security that will come with having late-night places. We have to ask ourselves that are we equipped for that? Otherwise, it's a good thing because we always say that Mumbai is a city that never sleeps. Now, malls and certain places will be open and it will not be in residential areas but in commercial areas so, its fine," Arbaaz said.

Priya Prakash Varrier became a social media sensation after her wink in a song of the Malayalam film "Oru Adaar Love" went viral. She became a household name for her wink.

On the release date of "Sridevi Bungalow", Arbaaz said: "I don't have a clear idea about its release. It's not going to take too long because we are actually done with the shoot and this is a promotional song that's happening but I cannot tell you the exact date or month of its release. But it will not be too long."

"Sridevi Bungalow" is a suspense thriller film written and directed by Prasanth Mambully. The film features Aseem Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Mukesh Rishi, Dinesh Lamba and Sandeep Bharadwaj in lead roles.

--IANS

iv/vnc