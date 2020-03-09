Actress Puja Banerjee, who is best known for her role in TV show "Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna", is all set to marry her boyfriend Kunal Verma.

Puja on Sunday took to Instagram and shared the news among her followers.

"Big news on this women's day..I want to share this with all of you. Kunal, you complete me. I have been a daughter, a sister , a friend, a girlfriend and now finally going to be a wife. Its time to be together forever. So we are finally getting married. Need all of your best wishes," she wrote on Instagram.

Puja also shared a loved-up picture of her with Kunal.