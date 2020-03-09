  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Puja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Mar 2020 15:22:33 IST

Actress Puja Banerjee, who is best known for her role in TV show "Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna", is all set to marry her boyfriend Kunal Verma.

Puja on Sunday took to Instagram and shared the news among her followers.

Also Read: Tanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

"Big news on this women's day..I want to share this with all of you. Kunal, you complete me. I have been a daughter, a sister , a friend, a girlfriend and now finally going to be a wife. Its time to be together forever. So we are finally getting married. Need all of your best wishes," she wrote on Instagram.

Puja also shared a loved-up picture of her with Kunal.

Related Topics

NewsYou can run, but cannot hide: this Holi Girliyapa releases its latest sketch 'Holi Wars'

You can run, but cannot hide: this Holi Girliyapa releases its latest sketch 'Holi Wars'

NewsBhumi Pednekar gets candid on roles she played

Bhumi Pednekar gets candid on roles she played

NewsKaty Perry wishes to have a baby girl

Katy Perry wishes to have a baby girl

NewsKylie Jenner, Travis Scott together again?

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott together again?

NewsTanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

Tanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

NewsSelena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

Selena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

Fashion & LifestyleRadhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

Radhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

NewsPuja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Fashion & LifestyleTu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind

Tu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind