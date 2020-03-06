Here are some loved up pictures of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda worked together in 'Pagalpanti'. Both shared identical posts on their respective Instagram handles.
Here is the proof that Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda are one of B-Towns cutest couples! We can't stop gushing about them. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda do not shy away from sharing their loved up pics and videos on the photo-sharing app. They often take the internet by storm with their beautiful photos.
On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaan. Pulkit Samrat will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, co-starring Rana Daggubati.
Haathi Mere Saathi is a tribute to Rajesh Khanna, who famously starred in the 1971 classic movie of the same name. But the new one will not exactly be a remake and have a different plot.
Check out Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's loved up pictures below:
Kriti Kharbanda poses in ethnics with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat
