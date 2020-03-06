  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Here are some loved up pictures of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Here are some loved up pictures of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 16:33:10 IST

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda worked together in 'Pagalpanti'. Both shared identical posts on their respective Instagram handles.

Here is the proof that Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda are one of B-Towns cutest couples! We can't stop gushing about them. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda do not shy away from sharing their loved up pics and videos on the photo-sharing app. They often take the internet by storm with their beautiful photos.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaan. Pulkit Samrat will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, co-starring Rana Daggubati.

Haathi Mere Saathi is a tribute to Rajesh Khanna, who famously starred in the 1971 classic movie of the same name. But the new one will not exactly be a remake and have a different plot.

Check out Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's loved up pictures below:

Kriti Kharbanda poses in ethnics with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made for each other

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Related Topics

FeatureHappy Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor's seductive back pose pictures will make you drool

Happy Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor's seductive back pose pictures will make you drool

FeatureLove songs from the serial 'Qubool Hai'

Love songs from the serial 'Qubool Hai'

FeatureAjitesh Sharma : The 'Pehchaan' keeps rolling

Ajitesh Sharma : The 'Pehchaan' keeps rolling

FeatureInternational Women's Day 2020: Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

International Women's Day 2020: Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

FeatureBirthday Special: These pictures of Hiten Tejwani makes a perfect family man

Birthday Special: These pictures of Hiten Tejwani makes a perfect family man

FeatureCorona Virus Alert: TV actors take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus

Corona Virus Alert: TV actors take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus

NewsMohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

Mohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

NewsTamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

Tamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

NewsAllu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

Allu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha