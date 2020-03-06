Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda worked together in 'Pagalpanti'. Both shared identical posts on their respective Instagram handles.

Here is the proof that Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda are one of B-Towns cutest couples! We can't stop gushing about them. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda do not shy away from sharing their loved up pics and videos on the photo-sharing app. They often take the internet by storm with their beautiful photos.

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaan. Pulkit Samrat will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, co-starring Rana Daggubati.

Haathi Mere Saathi is a tribute to Rajesh Khanna, who famously starred in the 1971 classic movie of the same name. But the new one will not exactly be a remake and have a different plot.

