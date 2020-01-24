Puneett Chouksey: People shouldn't be judged by their height

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) People should not be judged on the basis of their height, feels television actor Puneett Chouksey. The actor is all set for the release of his new daily soap "Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story" where he plays the lead.

"We often see people around us suffering from lack of confidence due to their low height. And they are called chhota, nata and so on. So, we want to deliver a message through the show that there should not be any discrimination on the basis of height or weight because these do not really matter at the end of the daym," Puneett told IANS.

Talking about the serial he added: "Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is different in a way that the common people will be able to relate to the story. It's a light hearted drama which the entire family can sit and watch together."

The actor also opened up on his role in the show.

"I play a character called Arjun. It's an intense character which brings a different flavour to the show. Arjun is a very serious person always immersed in work. He has a soft nature but has created a hard layer around it, so that nobody can read his mind or hurt him."

When asked if a word like "Naati" (short height) in the title would be offensive, the actor replied that he does not feel that way.

"Don't think that it is offensive. What we are trying to say is that people who have a short height are in no way lesser than others in any aspect. Look at Lata Mangeshkar ji or Sachin Tendulkar. They are not known for their height but for their work, their achievement. That's the message we want to convey that height does not matter. It's God's gift. People should be measured not by their height but by their personality, their contribution to the society and what kind of human beings they are."

The actor, who has earlier featured in shows like "Naagin 3", "Vish", "Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha" and "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" feels that television serials these days are often not relatable due to larger than life characters and poor content. However, this one is "different" he claims.

"Serials these days show a lot of tam jham which the masses cannot connect to. We are trying to change that via this show where we are showing the story of a normal family which everyone can relate to. At the same time, it delivers a social message. Contentwise, it is very different from other shows," he said.

"Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story" also stars Riya Shukla, Dheeraj Rai and veteran actress Bharati Achrekar. It will air on Colors from January 27.

--IANS

abh/vnc