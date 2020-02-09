Punjab bans movie based on gangster

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a ban on the movie 'Shooter', which is based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan and 'promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats and criminal intimidation'.

The Chief Minister has also directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to look into the possible action that could be initiated against one of the film's producers, K.V. Dhillon, who had reportedly promised in writing back in 2019, that he would shelve the movie, originally titled 'Sukha Khalwan'.

The DGP has also been asked to look into the role of the promoters, directors and actors of the movie.

An official spokesperson told IANS on Sunday that the Chief Minister has made it clear that his government will not allow any movies, songs, etc, that seek to promote crime, violence and gangsterism or crime in the state.

The Chief Minister had directed the police to ensure that nothing is allowed to disturb Punjab's peace and communal harmony, said a governemnt spokesperson.

The DGP said the matter of banning this controversial movie in Punjab had been discussed at a meeting with the Chief Minister on Friday, along with a proposal from ADGP Intelligence Varinder Kumar, recommending a ban on the movie, whose trailer, released on January 18, suggested that the film was highly radical.

In view of the expected repercussions of the movie on the youth and apprehensions of disturbance of public order, "it would be appropriate if the release and screening of the movie be banned in the state of Punjab," the ADGP had further stated, in a letter to Additional Chief Secretary to the Department of Home Affairs and Justice.

The producer had earlier given his commitment after the Mohali police received a complaint about the movie glorifying gangster Kahlwan, who used to describe himself as "sharpshooter" and was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases, including murder, kidnapping and extortion.

The decision to ban the movie comes less than 10 days after Mansa Police registered a case against Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu or Sidhu Moose Wala and Mankirat Aulakh for propagating violence and crime through a video clip uploaded on social media.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has already directed the DGPs of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, drugs and violence in any song even in the live shows.

The Court further directed that District Magistrates and SSPs of each district would be personally responsible for strict compliance of these directions.

