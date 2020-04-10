Purab Kohli has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 19:52:00 IST

London, April 10 (IANS) Actor Purab Kohli on Friday took to social media and assured fans that he and his family have fully recovered from a bout of the novel coronavirus.

"Thank you all... you lovely people for your warms wishes... we really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now," Purab wrote.

He also urged people to "stay indoors".

"Yes it's hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it."

Purab also thanked all those who are working day and night to protect the world from the deadly virus.

"A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them.

"This is a photo of us in Coonoor last year while I was filming Out of love. Also a reminder to me of the good times to come once we beat this problem as #OneWorld #FightAgainstCorona," Purab added, sharing a throwback picture that shows him sharing smiles with his wife Lucy, daughter Inaya and son Osian.

