  1. Home
  2. News
  3. "Pushpavalli' actor Manish Anand has a 'complex character' in upcoming film

"Pushpavalli' actor Manish Anand has a 'complex character' in upcoming film

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 21:51:52 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Manish Anand, who has appeared in the web series "Pushpavalli", is awaiting the release of his movie called "The Tenant" alongside actress Shamita Shetty. He says he portrayed a complex character that he enjoyed playing.

The film has been directed by Sushrut Jain, who is based in Los Angeles.

Talking about his role, Manish shared: "The character that I play is called Ajay. He is a complex character that I really enjoyed playing on screen. He has got multiple shades."

"The film should be ready for a theatrical release soon. I urge everyone to take all the precautions and commit to all the protocols given by the government. We would have some great entertainment once this disease is dealt with," he said referring to COVID-19 due to which theatres are shut and most people are working from home.

Manish has signed up another movie for which he is learning Arabic through online.

"It's an ensemble project. I absolutely love the concept. Unfortunately, I can't divulge details. The world is going through a difficult time. We are in our homes and I am just finding the best way to kill time and also preparing for my next," he said.

"Arabic has been going good and it will prove very important for the movie. Hope we get over this pandemic soon," he added.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

Song Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India