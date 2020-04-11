  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 11 Apr 2020 13:00:49 IST

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara was drama television series produced by Rajshri Productions.It aired from 18 June 2012 to 1 November 2014 on Star Plus weeknights at 10 PM IST. It starred Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta as Pankhuri Gupta and Aditya Kumar.

The story revolves around Aditya, who comes from a wealthy yet broken home, marries Pankhuri, who has been raised in a joint family. Together, they struggle to overcome challenges and reunite their family.

We have title track from the serial 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara' which will make you nostalgic and you would definately miss the show. Check out the song below:

