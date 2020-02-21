'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress Ishita Raj in Luv Ranjan's next

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020 18:26:48 IST

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" actress Ishita Raj has bagged a role in filmmaker Luv Ranjan's next movie titled "Wild Wild Punjab".

"I am quite excited about the project and I am really looking forward to it. I shall be soon collaborating with Luv Ranjan Sir once again. This time he will be producing it along with T-Series. We will be working together again in 2020 on the silver screen," Ishita told IANS.

In the past, Ranjan and Ishita have collaborated on "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

She was last seen in the 2019 movie "Yaaram", alongside Prateik Babbar and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Ishita also had a dance number, "Dil bevda", in the multi-starrer "Prassthanam".

