Karan Singh Grover recollects his shooting days of Qubool Hai with Surbhi Jyoti

Qubool Hai: Karan Singh Grover shares a BTS photo with Surbhi Jyoti
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 10 Apr 2020 10:45:30 IST

As our favourite show Qubool Hai is aired again on the TV. Our childhood days are back with Asad and Zoya.

Qubool Hai was one of the best romantic shows of that time. Remember when used to say “Allah Miya whats wrong with you? We feel that.

Karan Singh Grover shared a BTS moment from the show with producer Gul Khan and Surbhi Jyoti. He shared a photo and captioned, “Thank you G @gulenaghmakhan. I remember exactly what you said to me...K you have to look at her with innocence not like you’re going to eat her up!!!"

Producer Gul Khan said, “Qubool hai direction stories ! Since the show is on air again, some stories from the floor! This scene took a very long time as I was still finding the rhythm with the actors ... karan looked at Surbhi like he will kill her 🤣🤣🤣 and Surbhi’s dupatta wouldn’t fall in the way I wanted .. as she kept telling me it’s too heavy 🤣🤣🤣 by the time I got the expressions right the flowers in the mazaar had dried 🤣🤣🤣 so I kind of screamed at them ... but the end results were perfect ... great job @surbhijyoti @iamksgofficial #quboolhai #4lionsfilms”

With the Coronavirus lockdown and temporary shutdown on the production of shows, Qubool Hai has made a comeback on TV. Qubool Hai was Surbhi's debut show on TV. Before entering the Telly world, the beautiful actress did regional theatre and films.

Check out Karan Singh Grover's post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

