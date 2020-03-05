  1. Home
Love songs from the serial 'Qubool Hai'

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 05 Mar 2020 16:22:01 IST

Qubool Hai was a TV serial starring Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti, Karanvir Bohra, Rishabh Singh, Vikrant Massey and many others. It was produced by 4 Lions Films and broadcast on Zee TV.

The show Qubool Hai focused on the love story of Surbhi's character and Karan Singh Grover's character called Zoya and Asad respectively. While Zoya was a fun-loving girl, Asad was the complete opposite of her. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience and brought them several awards in the best on-screen couple category.

We have a list of songs from the serial 'Qubool Hai' which will make you nostalgic and would make you re-watch Qubool Hai again. Check out the songs below:

Qubool Hai songs

Mitwa Ishq Pe Zor Nahin

Asad's song

Junoon Tere Ishq Ka

